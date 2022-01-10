Bolshoi Ballet - Jewels

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Who says you can’t get culture in Watertown, check out the Bolshoi Ballet - Live

Starting at 12:55 pm on January 23rd

Emeralds for the elegance and sophistication of Paris, rubies for the speed and modernity of New York, and diamonds for an imperial St. Petersburg. Three sparkling scenes accompanied by the music of three essential composers, features the styles of the three dance schools that have contributed to making George Balanchine a legend of modern ballet. This glamorous triptych was inspired by Balanchine’s visit to the famous jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels on New York’s Fifth Avenue, and created as an homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St. Petersburg that made a vital impact on the revered choreographer’s career.

For more information and to buy tickets click here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.