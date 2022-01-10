Brief, Very Brief, Golden Globes Recap

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

If a Tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

If the Golden Globes give out awards but there is no ceremony, television Broadcast or celebrities, do you actually get the award?

The bad boy of the Awards show didn’t air this year, due a controversary that is complicated and I’m not sure I fully understand. It isn’t just about the lack of diversity and representation by Golden Globe voters, it is also the general sketchiness of the Golden Globes. This sketchiness has been part of them since they started giving out awards. From incredibly questionable wins (see Pia Zadora,) to their obscure identity; no one seems to know who they are, and where they come from. This hasn’t, however, stopped the awards from happening for the last nearly 80 years, and for the party that accompanies the ceremony to be a blast, and far less formal than the GG’s snobby older sibling, The Oscars.

Because The Golden Globes have always been the neglected stepsister, they haven’t had to keep up with professional or inclusive standards. But even for a show that was sometimes considered a joke, time catches up with them. I didn’t watch the Golden Globes this year, not even sure if they were streamable and there doesn’t seem to be any award speeches to google today, but they did recognize several artists in both film and television. Especially promising was the four wins for movie musicals.

Stephen Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story won best film: musical or comedy. Two of its stars also won. Rachel Zegler won for best lead actress in a comedy or musical and Oscar favorite Ariana DeBose won for best supporting role for her fantastic Anita, in West Story. She is so good; she almost makes you forget the Iconic Rita Moreno who won an Oscar for the same role 60 years ago. Almost. By the way, the 90-year-old Moreno is also in the new West Side Story.

The fourth musical win was for best lead actor in a musical or comedy for Andrew Garfield who starred as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick Tick…Boom Boom.

Now that The Power of the Dog won best motion picture drama, does that mean it is a frontrunner for the Oscar best picture? Maybe. Maybe not, because did it really happen?

