Advertisement

Donald R. Votra, 81, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Donald R. Votra, 81, passed away Thursday, January 6th, at Samaritan Medical Center, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer.

Calling hours will be 4-7pm, Friday, January 14th, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. The Funeral will be private on Saturday at the funeral home. A Spring burial will be in St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery in Cape Vincent.

Donald was born August 17th, 1940 in Cape Vincent the son of Raymond and Ruth Bourcy Votra. He spent his entire life on the family farm.

After graduating from high school in 1959, he worked full time along side his father on the dairy farm. After his father died in 1968, he purchased the farm, keeping a promise he made to his father to keep the farm running. He provided a home for his mother and sister, often working from 5am until 8:30pm, 7 days a week.

During his farming career, he won many awards for his milk production and cattle herd. He never bosted about those awards because he was a humble man of great character.

Donald loved his land. After selling his dairy herd in the early 2000′s, he continued raising heffers and eventually started a small dairy herd, which he sold in 2012. After retiring, he went to work for his cousin, working on his dairy farm and working the land.

He loved his land, he would not sell the farm, but instead chose to lease the land so he could watch crops grow and keep the land productive. He was a true farmer.

Donald never married, but enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had a great love for children.

In the last few years of his life, he enjoyed driving around the countryside, and going to the amish farms.

Donald is predeceased by his parents, and two sisters, Elsie Garnsey, and Rose Votra.

He is survived by his brother Marvin of Cape Vincent, two sisters, Doris Brown of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Marilyn (Dennis) Espinosa of Salina, Kansas; several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was dearly loved and will be missed immediately.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon, died on January 8, 2022, at her home.
Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon
Linda L. Perry, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Allied...
Linda L. Perry, 73, of Edwards
Louise “Dolly” Speer, age 89, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at the University of...
Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood
Mrs. Beverly A. Green, 77, went to be with the lord and her husband on January 7th.
Beverly A. Green, 77, of Clayton
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster

Obituaries

The former call center building on Arsenal Street has been stripped of its past to get ready...
A look inside the Watertown project described as “transformational for the city”
Southern Lewis County was hit with lake effect snow Monday.
Lake effect snow moves south, Southern Lewis County, Oswego County hit
The Family of Ernest F. LaDue are saddened to report his passing early Saturday morning...
Ernest F. LaDue, of Massena
Stephen passed away suddenly on the night of January 6, 2022 at his home.
Stephen David Cotter, 54, of Norfolk
Candles
Susan E. Babel, 62, of Watertown