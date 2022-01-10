Donald R. Votra, 81, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Donald R. Votra, 81, passed away Thursday, January 6th, at Samaritan Medical Center, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer.

Calling hours will be 4-7pm, Friday, January 14th, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. The Funeral will be private on Saturday at the funeral home. A Spring burial will be in St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery in Cape Vincent.

Donald was born August 17th, 1940 in Cape Vincent the son of Raymond and Ruth Bourcy Votra. He spent his entire life on the family farm.

After graduating from high school in 1959, he worked full time along side his father on the dairy farm. After his father died in 1968, he purchased the farm, keeping a promise he made to his father to keep the farm running. He provided a home for his mother and sister, often working from 5am until 8:30pm, 7 days a week.

During his farming career, he won many awards for his milk production and cattle herd. He never bosted about those awards because he was a humble man of great character.

Donald loved his land. After selling his dairy herd in the early 2000′s, he continued raising heffers and eventually started a small dairy herd, which he sold in 2012. After retiring, he went to work for his cousin, working on his dairy farm and working the land.

He loved his land, he would not sell the farm, but instead chose to lease the land so he could watch crops grow and keep the land productive. He was a true farmer.

Donald never married, but enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had a great love for children.

In the last few years of his life, he enjoyed driving around the countryside, and going to the amish farms.

Donald is predeceased by his parents, and two sisters, Elsie Garnsey, and Rose Votra.

He is survived by his brother Marvin of Cape Vincent, two sisters, Doris Brown of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Marilyn (Dennis) Espinosa of Salina, Kansas; several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was dearly loved and will be missed immediately.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

