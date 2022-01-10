A donation to the Hospice of Jefferson County doubled!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fundraiser raised what it needed in order to get the donation doubled!

Vito’s Gourmet in Watertown raised $2,000 in December for the Hospice of Jefferson County through selling Care-a-Lattes from its coffee bar, and by having a donation box at the front counter.

And waiting in the wings, a couple who said they would match up to $2,000.

And so it is: $4,000 will go to Hospice so it can purchase a blanket warmer, with blankets for hospice residents.

“Being able to give them a warm blanket after a bath or before we’re tucking them in at night, it’s just that extra piece of love that we can offer them,” said Jennifer Medina, Residence Manager at the Hospice of Jefferson County.

“I was thrilled. It was really nice to be able to know that they’re going to be able to provide this blanket warmer, which I think is a great addition to Hospice,” said Vito’s Gourmet Owner Todd Tarzia.

This will be the first time Hospice will have a blanket warmer.

