Ernest F. LaDue, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Family of Ernest F. LaDue are saddened to report his passing early Saturday morning (January 8, 2022) at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Massena, surrounded by his loving family. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Thursday January 13, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service with full military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery, in Massena at the convenience of the family.

Ernie was born to the late James “Ray” and Florence (Besio) LaDue in Norfolk, NY on October 7, 1940. He attended and graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School in 1959. Shortly after he enlisted in to the United States Navy where he served his country proudly for ten years. He continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves until his retirement in 1990. He was a production supervisor at ALCOA for many years until his retirement. Ernest married the love of his life, June Sharlow in a civil; ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11, 1967.

Ernest is survived by his devoted children Julie and husband Steven Fetcie of Potsdam, NY, and David LaDue of Massena, NY, along with his four grandchildren; David Jr. and Cristy LaDue, Karl LaDue and Ashley Oswalt, Ashley LaDue and Dylan Beach and Sierra Fetcie, 7 great-grandchildren; Leigha LaDue, David (Buddy) LaDue III, Bruce Green III, Jordan Green, Sophie Green, Zoe Adkins, and Madison Adkins. Also surviving Ernest are his siblings, Lynne and Tim Douillet, Richard and Carol LaDue, and James and Barbara LaDue all of Massena along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ernest is predeceased by his wife June LaDue in January of 2018 and a sister Sharon Donnelly.

Ernest was a past member of the Massena Moose Lodge #1110 and AMVETS Post No. 4.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit; P.O. Box 5314, Massena, NY 13662 or the Disabled American Veterans, DAV Thomas Bushell Chapter 171; 34 Sherwood Drive, Massena, NY 13662.

