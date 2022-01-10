Eye-popping new COVID numbers as North Country cases climb over the weekend

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Eye-popping numbers of new COVID cases came from our three counties over the weekend. And they include two more deaths.

St. Lawrence county reports 883 new cases since Friday, and one more death. Hospitalizations there have jumped by10 since Friday to 31.

In Jefferson County, 929 new cases since Friday and one more death. Hospitalizations have dropped by 3 over the weekend to 19.

And it’s another big number. Lewis County reports 284 new cases over the weekend. No deaths, though. Hospitalizations have dropped to 9 since Friday, a decrease of 2.

