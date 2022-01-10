Advertisement

Freezing cold for all, lake effect for some

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bundle up! Temperatures throughout the north country will be freezing cold, and areas south are seeing lake effect snow.

The lake effect warning lasts until early Tuesday morning, with the band settling over southern Jefferson and Lewis counties. If you’re traveling to Syracuse today, know that there could be periods of whiteout conditions on the roadways.

Aside from snow, it will remain cold. Monday tops out at 15 degrees. By the evening, we’ll plunge to -13. There’s a wind chill warning until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Jefferson County is under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m.

