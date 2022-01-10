Advertisement

Garage explodes in Town of Alexandria fire

An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.
By Ashley Seybolt and Keir Chapman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.

That is according to Alexandria Bay’s assistant fire chief.

Walter Dingman says it’s not clear where the fire started or what exactly exploded, but it appears no one was inside the garage and no injuries have been reported.

And while the garage is a total loss, the house nearby wasn’t damaged.

Alexandria Bay Fire Department was aided by departments from Redwood, Plessis, and Clayton.

