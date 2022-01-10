Advertisement

Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon, died on January 8, 2022, at her home.
Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon, died on January 8, 2022, at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon, died on January 8, 2022, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service in the spring at St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Elaine and her husband Robert Larry of West Henrietta, Mary and her husband Wayne Hendricks of DeKalb Junction, Susan and her husband Larry Moore of Richville, Dawn and her husband Edward Slayko of DeKalb Junction, her sister, Marlene Vrooman of Gouverneur, 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her sons, Leslie Davis in 2014, an infant son Lawrence Davis, her brothers, Lawrence Harvey and John Harvey, and a son in law, Steve Jenkins. 

Geraldine was born on February 9, 1925 in Carthage, to the late, Lawrence and Emma Castle Harvey. 

Geraldine married Elmer “Ike” Davis on January 30, 1945 at the St. James Church rectory by Father Frederick Shue, he died on June 26, 1963. 

Geraldine was an operator for New York Telephone in Gouverneur before she went to work as a ward clerk at E.J. Noble Hospital and Kinney Nursing Home in Gouverneur, she retired in 1975.  She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 6338, Gouverneur, and a parishioner at the St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur.  Geraldine enjoyed watching soap operas, reading and bowling.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Linda L. Perry, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Allied...
Linda L. Perry, 73, of Edwards
Louise “Dolly” Speer, age 89, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at the University of...
Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood
Mrs. Beverly A. Green, 77, went to be with the lord and her husband on January 7th.
Beverly A. Green, 77, of Clayton
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster

Obituaries

The former call center building on Arsenal Street has been stripped of its past to get ready...
A look inside the Watertown project described as “transformational for the city”
Southern Lewis County was hit with lake effect snow Monday.
Lake effect snow moves south, Southern Lewis County, Oswego County hit
The Family of Ernest F. LaDue are saddened to report his passing early Saturday morning...
Ernest F. LaDue, of Massena
Candles
Donald R. Votra, 81, of Cape Vincent
Stephen passed away suddenly on the night of January 6, 2022 at his home.
Stephen David Cotter, 54, of Norfolk
Candles
Susan E. Babel, 62, of Watertown