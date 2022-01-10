Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon, died on January 8, 2022, at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Geraldine M. Blair, 96, of Hermon, died on January 8, 2022, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service in the spring at St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Elaine and her husband Robert Larry of West Henrietta, Mary and her husband Wayne Hendricks of DeKalb Junction, Susan and her husband Larry Moore of Richville, Dawn and her husband Edward Slayko of DeKalb Junction, her sister, Marlene Vrooman of Gouverneur, 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her sons, Leslie Davis in 2014, an infant son Lawrence Davis, her brothers, Lawrence Harvey and John Harvey, and a son in law, Steve Jenkins.

Geraldine was born on February 9, 1925 in Carthage, to the late, Lawrence and Emma Castle Harvey.

Geraldine married Elmer “Ike” Davis on January 30, 1945 at the St. James Church rectory by Father Frederick Shue, he died on June 26, 1963.

Geraldine was an operator for New York Telephone in Gouverneur before she went to work as a ward clerk at E.J. Noble Hospital and Kinney Nursing Home in Gouverneur, she retired in 1975. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 6338, Gouverneur, and a parishioner at the St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur. Geraldine enjoyed watching soap operas, reading and bowling.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.