Harold “Barney” Curry, 84, of Heuvelton

Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mr. Curry passed away early Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Harold “Barney” Curry, age 84, of Heuvelton, will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 1:00PM up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Heuvelton Fire Department. Burial will be in the spring at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. Mr. Curry passed away early Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tammy Lovely and her husband, Jerome, and Michelle Sheppard and her husband, Scott, both of Heuvelton; his three grandchildren, Christopher Lovely, of Gansevoort, NY, Nicolas Sheppard and his wife, Emily, of Canton, and Kyrsten Sheppard, of Heuvelton; and his brother, Howard Curry, of Denver, CO. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara on May 10, 2021; his sister, Helen Childs; and his sister-in-law, Deltra Curry.

Harold was born on July 28, 1937, in Heuvelton, NY, the son of Walter D. and Ruth M. Merrifield Curry. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1956. He married Barbara Jean Thompson on March 28, 1969 in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton with Rev. Max A. Coots officiating. He first went to work for Gessners and McCrory delivering milk before becoming a mechanic. Later he worked at Richardson’s Hardware Store before going to work for the Village of Heuvelton where he retired as the wastewater treatment operator.

He liked to fish and in his earlier years he also liked to hunt. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Syracuse Basketball, and loved watching NASCAR. Harold was a green thumb and loved gardening. He liked to listen to the St. Lawrence County emergency dispatch scanner as he was a firefighter in the Heuvelton Fire Department for over 32 years. He held several positions including 1st Assistant Foreman, 2nd Assistant Chief, and Chief from 1972-74. He was also part of the St. Lawrence County Chiefs’ Association.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 N. State St., Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

