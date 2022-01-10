Advertisement

“He’s a ball of energy.” Rocket’s looking for a good home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Human Society introduces us to Rocket, a lab/hound mix with lots of energy.

Rocket was rescued from euthanasia in Tennessee and is good with children ages 10 or 12 and up.

He’s great with other dogs, but doesn’t like cats.

Learn more about Rocket by watching the video above.

"He's a ball of energy" Rocket's looking for a good home
