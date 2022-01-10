Advertisement

Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire

In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.
In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.(wwny)
By John Pirsos and Keir Chapman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.

The fire started after 5 PM at 6337 Old State Road in the Town of Diana.

Three people were inside when the fire started and they all made it out safely, but one firefighter was taken to Carthage Area Hospital with chest pains.

About a half dozen departments were on hand to put out the blaze, including some from Jefferson County.

The homeowner says the fire started in the garage and it got out of hand quickly.

“The whole garage was up. The propane tank on the side was at risk of blowing so we were scared for our lives,” said homeowner Camron Arnold.

“There was flames coming out of the garage. They were actually starting to work its way into the residence,” said Natural Bridge 2nd Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Ward.

Ward says the cause is under investigation. But the homeowner believes an electrical issue caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns
Fatal Car Crash
Deputies investigate fatal crash in the Town of Brownville
A Massena man is charged with driving while impaired by drugs after his pickup truck allegedly...
Massena man charged after pickup allegedly flips, hits house
Beau Bailey resigns from his position as Village of Lyons Falls Mayor.
Lyons Falls Mayor resigns
It’s a big day for one St. Lawrence County woman.
St. Lawrence County woman celebrates her 100th birthday!

Latest News

Watertown pool
Watertown City Council is floating a new idea for Flynn Pool
Flower Memorial Library asks for community’s input, looking to make changes
As we head into the next school week, schools are pushing out a reminder for parents and...
St. Lawrence schools are screening for COVID before school Monday
Action on the high school hardwood topped the local sports menu on Saturday with a Boys’...
Saturday Sports: Massena over Indian River on the hardwood