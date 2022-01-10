Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.

The fire started after 5 PM at 6337 Old State Road in the Town of Diana.

Three people were inside when the fire started and they all made it out safely, but one firefighter was taken to Carthage Area Hospital with chest pains.

About a half dozen departments were on hand to put out the blaze, including some from Jefferson County.

The homeowner says the fire started in the garage and it got out of hand quickly.

“The whole garage was up. The propane tank on the side was at risk of blowing so we were scared for our lives,” said homeowner Camron Arnold.

“There was flames coming out of the garage. They were actually starting to work its way into the residence,” said Natural Bridge 2nd Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Ward.

Ward says the cause is under investigation. But the homeowner believes an electrical issue caused the fire.

