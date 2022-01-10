Advertisement

Jeremy R. Johnson, 43, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremy R. Johnson, 43, of Leray St. passed away on Thursday January 6th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Jeremy was born on December 21st, 1978 to the late Timothy and Cassie (Hubbard) Johnson. He was born in Lowville, NY. He went to Lowville High school. He graduated from Watertown High school. He attended some classes at JCC. Jeremy was a kind hearted person. He was a jokester when he was younger. And he always loved his video games. He was like a big teddy bear. He loved spending time and adored his family. A get together with family and friends will be held later this week.

Jeremy is survived by his siblings: Vivian Simmons (late husband) Brian Simmons. Their children Brandon Simmons, Isaac Simmons, Nathan Simmons, Aaron Simmons and Casey Simmons, Philadelphia,NY; Tim Johnson and his daughter Victoria Johnson, Watertown, NY; Rachel Johnson and her son Xaiver Johnson.

Jeremy is predeceased by his parents.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

