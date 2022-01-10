Lake effect snow moves south, Southern Lewis County, Oswego County hit

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Southern Lewis County was hit with lake effect snow Monday.

In Turin, snow was coming down at a good clip. The village picked up several inches of snow Monday.

There was a lake effect snow warning in these parts, and also in Oswego County.

Interstate 81 looked pretty white between Pulaski and Mexico.

State plow crews are asking people to stay off the roads in these areas if they can.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.