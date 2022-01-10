Linda L. Perry, 73, of Edwards

Linda L. Perry, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Allied Hospice Services in Wilkes Barre, PA. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Perry, age 73, of Edwards, NY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Allied Hospice Services in Wilkes Barre, PA.

Linda was born on August 17, 1948 in Gouverneur, NY to the late James and Jennie (Jones) Bridgeland. She graduated from Edwards Central School in 1966 and then attended Morrisville College for one year.

Linda was an activities assistant at Kinney Nursing Home in Gouverneur. She did a lot of volunteer work and she also wrote for the Gouverneur Tribune Press for about 20 years. Linda was a member of the South Edwards United Methodist Church; Edwards Historical Association and she also attended the Edwards Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed writing, reading and learning about history.

Surviving is a daughter, Tamara Tebo; two sons and their wives, Wesley and Veronica Perry and Chace and Samantha Perry; two brothers, M. James and Regina Bridgeland and Fay and Carol Bridgeland; a sister, Janet Gotham; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Linda is predeceased by her parents and a sister Judy Holly.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, her burial will be private. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

