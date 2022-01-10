Linda Ruth Sarnowski, 67, of Deer River

Linda Ruth Sarnowski, 67, of NYS Rte. 26 died peacefully Sunday evening, January 9, 2022 at home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Linda Ruth Sarnowski, 67, of NYS Rte. 26 died peacefully Sunday evening, January 9, 2022 at home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

She was born on October 25, 1954 in Lockport, New York to the late Michael & Margaret (Hancke) Socha. Linda Married Glen Sarnowski on June 28, 1975 in Wolcottsville, NY. She worked in management as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Meadowbrook Terrace in West Carthage, NY.

She is survived by her husband Glen Sarnowski, Deer River; several children, Michael (Kelly) Sarnowski, Kodiak, Alaska; Tisha Sarnowski, Rochester, NY; and Mark Sarnowski (Sara Baez), Rochester, NY; and her four special grandchildren Alicia, Jacob, Avery, and Charlie. She is also survived by several siblings, Michael Socha, Brockport, NY; Jean Gutierrez, Lake Isabella, California; Brenda Szalkiewcz, Attica, Michigan; Judy Daley, Basom, NY; and John Socha, Akron, NY.

Linda loved cooking and baking. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens where she frequently watched the hummingbirds. She cherished her visits with her children and grandchildren.

There will be no public calling hours. The service will be held privately by the family in the Chapel of the funeral home. She will be buried in the Pembroke Veterans Cemetery in Western, New York.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Roswell Park Children’s Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. Online condolences in her memory made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

