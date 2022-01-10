Lloyd P. Strough, 95, formerly of Alexandria Bay

Lloyd P. Strough, 95, passed away Thursday evening, January 6th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lloyd P. Strough, 95, passed away Thursday evening, January 6th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.

Lloyd was born December 17, 1926 in Alexandria Bay, the son of Walter and Jenny Gaylord Strough. He was educated in Alexandria Bay schools.

He enlisted in the US Army on November 23, 1944. He was assigned to Co. A 128th Engineering Construction Battalion of General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army. He served in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He was discharged December 8, 1946.

Lloyd married Margaret A. Collins on June 6, 1953 at the Alexandria Bay Methodist Church. Mrs. Strough passed away on June 20, 2012.

Lloyd worked for over 30 years for Frink America in Clayton. He also worked summers at Mercer’s Boats and Turgeon’s, both in Clayton. After retirement, he worked for many years as a self employed painter.

He was a member of the John B. Lyman Post 904 American Legion in Alexandria Bay, serving on the Firing Squad and Color Guard units. He was a proud member of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department (ABFD) for 66 years and a member of it’s Wild Geese Racing Team for 24 years. He was chosen “Fireman of the Year” in 1988 and then in 1995 when the ABFD chose the Strough family as “Fireman of the Year”. He was a lifetime member of the NNY Volunteer Fireman’s Parade and Drill Team Captain’s Association and also a NYS Track Official for the NYS Drill Team Association.

Lloyd was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, collecting his memorabilia and clothing. He also attended three Daytona 500 races while vacationing with his family in Florida. He played golf in the men’s Twilight League for a number of years, and won the championship with his team one of those years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying deer hunting with his son and son-in-law. He also enjoyed fishing on the River and ice fishing in the winter.

Lloyd loved the 1000 Islands, the Alexandria Bay community, and its residents.

He is survived by his son James Strough (Kristy Muncy), Lowville, NY; his daughter Susan (Michael) Putnam, Alexandria Bay; six grandchildren, Tyler, Eric, Cassandra, Jessica, Jennifer, and Jamie; along with his great-grandchildren. Besides his wife Margaret, he was predeceased by a son Randy and brothers Ivan, George (Pete), William, Royal, Sterling (Sterb), and Timothy, and sisters Cora Dobbins, and Minnie Maynard.

Services will be announced in the Spring of 2022. Burial with military honors will be at Barnes Settlement Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607, or the John B. Lyman Post 904 American Legion, 9 Rock St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral and Cremation Services, Alexandria Bay,

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

