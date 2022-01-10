Marty A. Shantie, 53, of Dickinson Center

Marty A. Shantie, 53, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

DICKINSON CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Marty A. Shantie, 53, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls, where his family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 14th from 1 to 3 pm and 6 to 8 pm. Marty’s family will celebrate his life on Saturday morning at 10:30 am at the Dickinson Center Baptist Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dickinson Center.

Born on July 13, 1968, in Malone, son of Jay M. and Barbara F. (Dustin) Shantie. He graduated from Franklin Academy. Marty worked at ALCOA in Massena as a construction operator for almost 29 years. A marriage to Lisa Fraser, blessed him with two sons. On January 1, 2014, he married Christine A. Mose in Dickinson Center.

His family was of utmost importance to Marty. He was all about family, his entire family, and loved spending quality time with them. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golf, fishing, softball, bowling, coaching T-Ball, and following the NY Giants. He practiced his faith at the Dickinson Center Baptist Church. He served as a Trustee and was active in the Vacation Bible School program.

Marty is survived by his wife, Christine, his parents, Jay and Barbara Shantie of Malone, two sons, Steven Shantie and partner, Kendall Marshall of Cheektowaga and Brady and Vanessa Shantie El Paso, TX, two daughters, Courtney Martin of Malone and Bridgette Martin of Dickinson Center, 3 grandchildren, Kahlib, Octavia and Victoria, and loved by his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Steven Shantie on August 22, 1982.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Dickinson Center Baptist Church.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

