New product line coming to New York Air Brake

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of Watertown’s oldest manufacturers, the New York Air Brake, will be the site for a new product line, starting in 2023.

That’s according to the company president.

It comes on the heels of New York Air Brake laying off 125 workers and moving manufacturing to a new facility south of the border in Mexico.

When those layoffs were announced back in September, the company said they will introduce a new rail disc brake product line.

Now, Company President and CEO Ulisses Camilo tells 7 News internally it has been announced that that new product line will come to Watertown and production will start in 2023.

