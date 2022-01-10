Advertisement

Orion Art Gallery - Exhibit Opening

Saturday, January 15
Exhibit Opening, January 15
Exhibit Opening, January 15(Orion Art Gallery)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Orion Art Gallery Winter Rats Art Show! Join us Saturday 12 noon - 5PM, January 15 for the Winter Rats Art Show opening reception. Gary Walts will be on hand for some guitar tunes, and here are a few samples of entries: Works shown by Jerry Merrill, Laura Kopczak, Richard Wood, and Bill Christopherson.

Orion Art Gallery is located at 42901 NY STATE Route 12, Alexandria Bay NY

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns
Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
Snowmobilers flock to Tug Hill after this week’s snow storm
Closings, delays & cancellations
As we head into the next school week, schools are pushing out a reminder for parents and...
St. Lawrence schools are screening for COVID before school Monday
Beau Bailey resigns from his position as Village of Lyons Falls Mayor.
Lyons Falls Mayor resigns

Latest News

COVID-19 test kit
Watertown distributing COVID home tests this week
Sunday, January 23.
Bolshoi Ballet - Jewels
Clayton Opera House
Clayton Opera House gets state cash to help recovery from COVID shutdown
Rocket is available for adoption at the Lewis County Human Society
“He’s a ball of energy.” Rocket’s looking for a good home