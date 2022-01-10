Orion Art Gallery - Exhibit Opening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Orion Art Gallery Winter Rats Art Show! Join us Saturday 12 noon - 5PM, January 15 for the Winter Rats Art Show opening reception. Gary Walts will be on hand for some guitar tunes, and here are a few samples of entries: Works shown by Jerry Merrill, Laura Kopczak, Richard Wood, and Bill Christopherson.

Orion Art Gallery is located at 42901 NY STATE Route 12, Alexandria Bay NY

