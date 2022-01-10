Advertisement

Rising COVID cases delay SUNY Potsdam Spring semester

State University of New York at Potsdam
State University of New York at Potsdam(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Citing rising COVID-19 cases in the north country and across the state, officials with SUNY Potsdam announced Friday that the Spring 2022 semester will be delayed two weeks.

Classes will now begin on Monday, January 31st. Finals weeks will be moved to May 16th through May 20th.

In a statement on the school’s website, the delay will allow the campus community to “prepare for a safe start to the semester.” SUNY Potsdam plans on providing in-class academic instruction.

All SUNY students are required to have a booster shot and must be tested for COVID-19 at the start of the semester.

