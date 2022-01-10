Sharon Ann McGivney, 69, of Henderson, NY passed away on January 7th with her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon Ann McGivney, 69, of Henderson, NY passed away on January 7th with her loving family by her side.

Sharon was born on February 2nd 1952 in Fulton NY to her parents Ivan and Wilma Growe. She grew up in Fulton New York, graduated from Fulton High School, and married her husband Robert Bruce McGivney in 1974.

She was predeceased by her parents Ivan Growe, Wilma Growe, her siblings James, Rudy, and Christine Growe, her stepdaughter Meghan Elizabeth McGivney and her mother and father-in-law Suzanne and Robert McGivney.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert Bruce McGivney; son Michael Christopher McGivney; daughter Erin Alicia McGivney-Looper; son-in-law Bryant Looper; granddaughters Reese Marin Looper and Sloane Rachel Looper; brother Ivan Growe; brother-in-law John McGivney, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was happiest when sitting in the sun, by the water and surrounded by those that she loved. Her smile was infectious. She was silly, feisty, and loved to dance, snuggle and cook. Her spaghetti and meatballs were legendary, and her chicken and biscuits were a constant request from her granddaughters.

A memorial will be held in her honor at a later date, when all of her family and friends can be together, celebrating her in the sun, by the water, just as she would want it. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

