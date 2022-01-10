State COVID testing sites at SUNY Potsdam, Canton, open this week
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - State COVID-19 testing sites at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton will open this week. They join eight other SUNY campuses that are rolling out sites, as COVID cases across the state rise.
The sites will operate Monday through Friday, taking walk-ins, as well as appointments.
SUNY Potsdam
Test site opens Tuesday, January 11th
Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Merrit Hall, near Lot 6
33 Pierrepont Avenue
Make an appointment here
SUNY Canton
Test site opens Thursday, January 13th
Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dana Hall
34 Cornell Drive
Make an appointment here
