State COVID testing sites at SUNY Potsdam, Canton, open this week

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - State COVID-19 testing sites at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton will open this week. They join eight other SUNY campuses that are rolling out sites, as COVID cases across the state rise.

The sites will operate Monday through Friday, taking walk-ins, as well as appointments.

SUNY Potsdam

Test site opens Tuesday, January 11th

Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Merrit Hall, near Lot 6

33 Pierrepont Avenue

Make an appointment here

SUNY Canton

Test site opens Thursday, January 13th

Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dana Hall

34 Cornell Drive

Make an appointment here

