Advertisement

State COVID testing sites at SUNY Potsdam, Canton, open this week

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - State COVID-19 testing sites at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton will open this week. They join eight other SUNY campuses that are rolling out sites, as COVID cases across the state rise.

The sites will operate Monday through Friday, taking walk-ins, as well as appointments.

SUNY Potsdam

Test site opens Tuesday, January 11th

Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Merrit Hall, near Lot 6

33 Pierrepont Avenue

Make an appointment here

SUNY Canton

Test site opens Thursday, January 13th

Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dana Hall

34 Cornell Drive

Make an appointment here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns
Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
Snowmobilers flock to Tug Hill after this week’s snow storm
Closings, delays & cancellations
An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.
Garage explodes in Town of Alexandria fire
In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.
Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire

Latest News

COVID-19 test kit
Watertown distributing COVID home tests this week
Clayton Opera House
Clayton Opera House gets state cash to help recovery from COVID shutdown
Rocket is available for adoption at the Lewis County Human Society
“He’s a ball of energy.” Rocket’s looking for a good home
Bitter cold and snow is expected Monday
Freezing cold for all, lake effect for some