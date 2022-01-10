Advertisement

Sunday Sports: Lady Roos basketball downed by Maine Presque Isle

We take a look at women’s college hoops in Canton as the Lady Roos hosted Maine Presque Isle.
We take a look at women’s college hoops in Canton as the Lady Roos hosted Maine Presque Isle.(wwny)
By Rob Krone
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - We take a look at women’s college hoops in Canton as the Lady Roos hosted Maine Presque Isle.

Chelsey Raven hits the pullup in the lane, tying the game.

Then it was Antanasia Chambers drilling the 3 pointer, tying the game.

Seattle Lettau connects from long range to put the Lady Roos on top 6.

In the 2nd quarter, Shanelle Borth hits the 3 from the corner to put the Lady Roos up 2.

In the 3rd quarter, Lettau connects for another trifecta: SUNY Canton down 7.

Raven would lead the Lady Roos with 13 points, but Maine Presque Isle beats SUNY Canton 77-55.

On the ice, the Watertown Wolves hosted Carolina in game 3 of their weekend series at the fairgrounds ice arena.

The Wolves strike first when Justin MacDonald buries the backhander: Watertown in front 1-0.

A little over 3 minutes later, it was Nolan Slachetka going 5 holes as the Wolves increase their lead to 2-0.

59 seconds later, it was Alexander Jmaeff denting the back of the net on the doorstep: 3-0 Wolves.

Late in the 1st, the wolves were in front 3-2 as Larry Yellowknee lights the lamp: 4-2 Watertown after 1 period.

The Wolves beat Carolina 5-3.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns
Fatal Car Crash
Deputies investigate fatal crash in the Town of Brownville
A Massena man is charged with driving while impaired by drugs after his pickup truck allegedly...
Massena man charged after pickup allegedly flips, hits house
Beau Bailey resigns from his position as Village of Lyons Falls Mayor.
Lyons Falls Mayor resigns
It’s a big day for one St. Lawrence County woman.
St. Lawrence County woman celebrates her 100th birthday!

Latest News

An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.
Garage explodes in Town of Alexandria fire
In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.
Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire
Watertown pool
Watertown City Council is floating a new idea for Flynn Pool
Flower Memorial Library asks for community’s input, looking to make changes