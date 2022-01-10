Sunday Sports: Lady Roos basketball downed by Maine Presque Isle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - We take a look at women’s college hoops in Canton as the Lady Roos hosted Maine Presque Isle.

Chelsey Raven hits the pullup in the lane, tying the game.

Then it was Antanasia Chambers drilling the 3 pointer, tying the game.

Seattle Lettau connects from long range to put the Lady Roos on top 6.

In the 2nd quarter, Shanelle Borth hits the 3 from the corner to put the Lady Roos up 2.

In the 3rd quarter, Lettau connects for another trifecta: SUNY Canton down 7.

Raven would lead the Lady Roos with 13 points, but Maine Presque Isle beats SUNY Canton 77-55.

On the ice, the Watertown Wolves hosted Carolina in game 3 of their weekend series at the fairgrounds ice arena.

The Wolves strike first when Justin MacDonald buries the backhander: Watertown in front 1-0.

A little over 3 minutes later, it was Nolan Slachetka going 5 holes as the Wolves increase their lead to 2-0.

59 seconds later, it was Alexander Jmaeff denting the back of the net on the doorstep: 3-0 Wolves.

Late in the 1st, the wolves were in front 3-2 as Larry Yellowknee lights the lamp: 4-2 Watertown after 1 period.

The Wolves beat Carolina 5-3.

