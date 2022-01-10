Advertisement

Susan E. Babel, 62, of Watertown

Jan. 10, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan E. Babel, 62, Watertown, passed away Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at the University Hospital in Syracuse.

Among her survivors is her daughter Stephanie.

Calling hours are scheduled for Friday, January 14th from 2 pm - 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.  A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

