Town of Diana fire destroys a newly built home

By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - “I spent about 11 months building this with my bare hands, literally,” said Camron Arnold.

Arnold was home with his girlfriend and a friend when the fire broke out in the garage. It happened after 5 PM Sunday evening on Old State Road in the Town of Diana.

Arnold says they saw flames coming through the sheet rock in the garage, and the fire spread quickly.

“The whole garage was up. The propane tank on the side was at risk of blowing so, we were scared for our lives,” said Arnold.

All three in the house made it out safely.

Fire officials on scene say the home is a total loss.

For Arnold, that’s a hard pill to swallow. He lost his leg in a factory accident and used the settlement money to build the house.

He says it was finished about four weeks ago.

“And I put every dime I had into this place. So it’s totaled at around, I don’t know $111,000. With computers, couches, TV’s,” said Arnold.

Arnold says he didn’t even have insurance yet, since the house is so new. He was waiting to finalize everything before buying insurance.

“And unfortunately, we just finished and were in the market as we speak. I had a phone call with State Farm tomorrow morning for homeowner’s insurance,” said Arnold.

Arnold says there is a silver lining. His mom lives next door, so he can stay there until he finds something more permanent.

“Luckily, it’s a big tight-knit community here. So my mom, my family is trying to help anyway they can,” said Arnold.

As for the fire itself, Arnold believes an electrical issue started it. Fire officials on scene say the cause is under investigation.

