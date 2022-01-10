Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns
Closings, delays & cancellations
Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
Snowmobilers flock to Tug Hill after this week’s snow storm
An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.
Garage explodes in Town of Alexandria fire
In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.
Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire

Latest News

South Korea says North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.
South Korea says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile into sea
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
State COVID testing sites at SUNY Potsdam, Canton, open this week
Monday testing shows COVID cases in St. Lawrence County student population
Town of Diana fire destroys a newly built home