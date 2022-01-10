Watertown distributing COVID home tests this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown has received COVID-19 at home tests and is distributing them at two locations this week.

The city will provide one test kit per family, until the supply runs out.

Residents interested in picking up a test can do so at:

Flower Memorial Library- Monday through Wednesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Thursday and Friday 10:00 am - 6:00pm

Watertown Municipal Arena- 8:00 am - 4:00 pm daily.

Anyone with questions can call the City Manager’s Office at 315-785-7730

