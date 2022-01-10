Your Turn: feedback on drug test kits, COVID treatment & more

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want to know if your illegal drugs are laced with fentanyl, you can actually ask local police for help - no questions asked. That’s because they’re giving out test kits to reduce the risk of drug overdose deaths:

How do our law enforcement officers even remotely think this is right! Instead of handing out testing kits, these individuals should be put in jail.

Tom Bush

No matter what, these people are going to get a hold of drugs. Why not try to save as many as possible?

Dana Pratt

As a taxpayer, my money is being used to buy these kits? When is enough, enough?

Bill Tupper

Why not just sell the kits at the store and put the responsibility on the user?

Berdache Beats

Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center has seen success in treating COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies:

I don’t think I would’ve made it without this treatment.

Mary Schmitt

Too bad there are only certain hospitals that can get this.

Diane Miller

St. Lawrence County students were given COVID test kits to take home. Schools not only want information on positivity rates, they also want to make sure students with COVID stay home:

This will be very helpful to parents that cannot get their hands on a test.

Angela Brassett Browne

Will not be doing that to my children.

April Waller

