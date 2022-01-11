Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Abigail Flint

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s 7 News Arts All-Star is Abigail Flint from Sackets Harbor Central School.

Abigail is a visual artist who’s focused on landscape art. She says she gets her inspiration as she and her family travel.

For Abigail, art is a release.

“A lot of times when I’m stressed out from school, I like to lay down and think about things I can draw,” Abigail said. “Make my emotions into an artwork. Just do something fun.”

Abigail wants to study quantum research after high school, but thinks art will continue to be an important part of her life.

