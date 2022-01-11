Betty S. Redden, 90, of Adams Center

On January 7, 2022, Betty S. Redden, 90, formerly of Adams Center passed at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for the past 18 months. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On January 7, 2022, Betty S. Redden, 90, formerly of Adams Center left this world in the only she could, her way. She passed at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for the past 18 months.

Betty was born in Oxbow, March 8, 1931, a daughter to Walter Dean Chisholm and Ina Carr Chisholm. Betty married Leland Scott May 21st 1949, and they had 7 beautiful children. Betty and Leland were married for 24 years until he died July 18, 1973. She was a school bus driver in the Indian River School District until 1973. She went to work at the House of the Good Samaritan (now Samaritan Medical Center) as a physical therapy aide, later receiving her state license to become a physical therapy assistant. Betty worked for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center as a certified physical therapy assistant for many years, retiring in 1994. Betty was loved by individuals she helped over the years, and she made friends wherever she went.

Betty later married Glenn Redden, who passed away in 1990.

Betty attended the Adams United Methodist Church. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion auxiliary in Antwerp, the Adams American Legion, and AARP. She was a team member with Relay for Life. She enjoyed quilting and crafts. Betty was a dirt track racing fan, Nascar fan and enjoyed trips to the casino’s and horse tracks also enjoyed playing bingo

Betty was loved by family and friends very much, and of course, she had a love of animals, Betty was a one a kind lady with bright smile, a sassy personality and a love that no one can ever forget .

She is survived by two daughters Diane Jordan, Philadelphia, NY, Susan (Ken) Lowe, Adams Center, her son Wayne (Darlene) Scott, Watertown, a daughter-in-law Diane Scott; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased two daughters Linda Lawler and Phyllis Coutermarsh, two sons James and Norman Scott, granddaughter Kristina Rudes, three sons-in-law, Jeff Coutermarsh, Joseph Jordan and Dennis Lawler.

The funeral will be Sunday, January 16th at 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with Pastor Kevin Kitto, pastor of the Adams United Methodist Church officiating. Spring burial will be in the Oxbow Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral service beginning at 12 noon at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a day and time to be announced in the spring.

Betty’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Samaritan Summit Village 3rd Floor and Recreational staff. Your love for our mom and grandma is a gift we will always cherish.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Watertown Ambulance, Adams Center Fire Department and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.