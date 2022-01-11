Bruce F. LaJoy Jr., 53, of Ogdensburg

Bruce unexpectedly passed away at his home on Monday (Jan 10, 2022). (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce F. LaJoy Jr., age 53 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday (Jan 13, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Bruce unexpectedly passed away at his home on Monday (Jan 10, 2022).

Surviving is his mother Judith LaJoy; a brother Craig LaJoy; a daughter Shelby LaJoy all of Ogdensburg; a niece & nephew Abbey & Korey LaJoy of Brier Hill; a special friend Diane Thomas of Ogdensburg; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his father Bruce F. LaJoy Sr. on December 17, 2021.

Bruce was born on January 6, 1969 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Bruce F. & Judith M. (Tynon) LaJoy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and was later married to Kimberly LeBlanc which ended in divorce.

During his career he worked at Acco, Hacketts, Dority Construction and most recently as a contractor for Dean Construction until his health failed in 2020. Bruce was active in school sports, playing hockey, baseball and football all through his high school years, and enjoyed watching sports, socializing with friends and fishing. He was a friend to many and loved his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.