Career-tech All-Star: Coral Lee Israel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star is Coral Lee Israel, who’s studying cosmetology.

“When I was little, I had my cousin teach my how to braid my ponytail,” Coral said. “She just taught me a whole bunch.

Coral says she’s interested in working on ethnic hair. She says it’s hard for many people to get the hairstyle they want.

She says she’s experienced it first hand. She has plenty of curls!

“Everyone has botched my hair multiple time,” Coral said.

Coral says she loves hair styling because she wants to make people feel happy about themselves. She plans to jump right into the workforce after her studies.

