Carthage crews respond after scooter battery explodes in home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage fire crews were met with billowing black smoke as they arrived at a home where an electric scooter battery had exploded Monday night.

Firefighters were called to 1 Oxford St. just before 11 pm. Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper says when they opened the door to the home, smoke started pouring out. The scooter’s lithium battery was being charged in the basement when it exploded, starting a small fire.

Draper credits firefighters for working quickly to put the fire out. The basement sustained smoke and water damage. The first floor of the home sustained some smoke damage, as well. Draper says the damage could have been much worse.

Officials say there were about five people in the home when the battery exploded. They got out of the building, into 8-below-zero degree weather, then went to a neighbor’s house. A newborn baby, about two weeks old, and a toddler were exposed to those cold temperatures, and were taken to Carthage Area Hospital to be checked out, according to Draper.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.