Embracing the cold temperatures, people across the North Country adapt

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The State Office Building in Watertown read 0 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday morning, but the temperatures felt much colder than that.

Some learned that the hard way. The cold temperatures lead to numerous calls for jumpstarts.

“We had about 6 calls at the same time this morning, within the same 25 minutes, so we got all of the trucks out running, both service vehicles and both tow trucks are out today, servicing calls probably 5 at a time,” said Sara Snide, Owner of Snide’s Towing.

Snide says the calls started coming in around 4 AM in the morning and stayed pretty consistent throughout the day.

But she says those on her crews know what they signed up for.

“We take care of our people so they are motivated, whether it’s cold or not, to get out and take care of people in their emergencies,” said Snide.

Some North Country faithful were seen bracing the elements on foot, bundled up in all of those winter essentials.

Something medical professionals say is one of the the best practices to prevent the early stages of frostbite.

“They say within 20 minutes, but usually within minutes if you are not well dressed, which is, you know, multiple layers, gloves, scarves and all that,” said Riccardo Turrin, the ER Director at Carthage Area Hospital.

Turrin says there are also risk factors related to frost bite, the chance of getting it increasing as you get older.

“An older person with some medical history, alcoholism, not well dressed with maybe some vascular disease, those are the patients that are more at risk for frostbite injuries,” said Turrin.

And Turrin says limiting exposure altogether will help keep you safe throughout the winter months.

