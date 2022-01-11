Gary Wallace Morrow, 76, of Theresa

Gary Wallace Morrow, 76, of NYS Rt. 37, passed away, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Gary Wallace Morrow, 76, of NYS Rt. 37, passed away, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at home.

Born on June 29, 1945 in Alexandria Bay, NY, he was one of 12 children of Ernest and Bernice Cromwell Morrow and a graduate of Alexandria Bay High School.

Early on he worked for his brother, Douglas Morrow at Morrow Electric, the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY and Antwerp Roofing Company. In the early 1970′s, he was owner and operator of a farm located on Rt. 37 until the barn was leveled during the microburst in 1995. Currently he was a seasonal employee of the NYS Parks and Recreation at Wellesley Island State Park.

He was a former member of the Theresa Fire Department and the Elks Lodge.

Gary enjoyed spending time with family and always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell, attending his granddaughters’ concerts, dance recitals and sporting events. He also enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards with his siblings and family vacations.

Survivors include his companion of 30 years, Linda Carroll; two children, son, Michael Morrow and companion, Casey Lastella, Redwood, NY, daughter, Monica (Scott) LaLonde, Brewerton, NY; step-daughter, Sherri Wolfe, Evans Mills, NY; Linda’s children, Scott and Pam Carroll, Adams Center, NY and Jeff Carroll, Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Paige Pecori, Jenna Hyndman, Jadyn Hyndman, Robert (Dana) Hanni, Rebecca Hanni; a great-granddaughter, Delilah; Linda’s grandchildren, Trevor (Katie) Carroll, Jared (Lauren) Carroll, Adyson, Kaydence, Layla and Ivy Carroll; two sisters, Bertha Hodge, Patricia and John Phelps; three brothers, Franklin “Toby” and Donna Morrow, Richard and Sheila Morrow and Gerald “Jerry” Morrow; two sisters-in-law, Esther Morrow and Evelyn Cooke; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, siblings, Shirley and Jim Bacon, Evelyn and Edward Hughes, Donald Morrow, Robert Morrow, William Morrow, Douglas and Jean Morrow, and Carol Morrow, all passed away previously.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

