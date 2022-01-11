Advertisement

Harold J. Murphy, 73, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Harold J. Murphy, 73, will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.  His family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of the services.

Mr. Murphy passed away November 27, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania from complications of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A first-of-its kind boat launch in the North Country will make canoeing and kayaking more...
New boat launch in Canton will make the water more accessible come summer
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Once again, explosive growth in COVID cases in north
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charges
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake to be home to a new product line, some say it’s a good thing for the area

Obituaries

Mr. Gotham passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing and Rehabilitation...
Paul F. Gotham, 72, of Winthrop
Gary Wallace Morrow, 76, of NYS Rt. 37, passed away, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at home.
Gary Wallace Morrow, 76, of Theresa
Virginia Jane (Hubbard) Cahill, age 85, passed away on January 8, 2022 at the U.V.M. in...
Virginia Jane (Hubbard) Cahill, 85, of Parishville
Bruce unexpectedly passed away at his home on Monday (Jan 10, 2022).
Bruce F. LaJoy Jr., 53, of Ogdensburg
Terryl L. Chase, 78, of DeKalb Junction, died on January 9, 2022.
Terryl L. Chase, 78, of DeKalb Junction
Jerry Calvin Leek, 82, of South Canton Road, Potsdam, NY, died Monday, January 10th of 2022, at...
Jerry Calvin Leek, 82, of Potsdam