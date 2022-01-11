Harold J. Murphy, 73, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Harold J. Murphy, 73, will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. His family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of the services.

Mr. Murphy passed away November 27, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania from complications of COVID-19.

