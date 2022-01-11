Jerry Calvin Leek, 82, of Potsdam

Jerry Calvin Leek, 82, of South Canton Road, Potsdam, NY, died Monday, January 10th of 2022, at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Jerry Calvin Leek, 82, of South Canton Road, Potsdam, NY, died Monday, January 10th of 2022, at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton, NY.

The family will receive friends at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY, on Friday, January 14th from Noon to 2:00 PM. His funeral will follow at 2:15 PM with Pastor Eric Harblin officiating. Burial will be held privately for the family in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton, NY.

Jerry was born December 11th of 1939 in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Harry Corwin Leek and Helen Geneva Kephart. He was a 1962 graduate of The University of Tennessee and received his Law Degree from Vanderbilt University in 1965.

Jerry served in the US Armed forces from 1965-1970 and was a JAG Officer in the US Army. He was stationed for two years in Korea followed by three years in Germany, where he rose to the rank of Major and prosecuted Nazi war criminals. Following his time in the military, Jerry resided in Staten Island and worked as an attorney for Merrill Lynch on Wall Street in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan.

In April of 1970 on the slopes of Killington Ski Resort, VT, he met his future wife, Eleanor Jeannette “Jean” Kellenberger. Five months later on September 5th of 1970, so they wouldn’t miss any skiing that next ski season, he married Jean in Greensboro, NC.

After the couple relocated to Potsdam, NY, in 1975, Jerry worked as an attorney for the Saint Lawrence County Department of Social Services, before opening his private Law Practice in Potsdam, NY.

Residing in Potsdam, NY, Jerry was an active member of his church, Community Christian Church, of Parishville, NY, and was also an ordained minister. For many years, he had a Jail Ministry at the Saint Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton, NY, and every Tuesday night at 7pm meet the spiritual needs of inmates.

He is survived by his wife Jean of Potsdam, NY; three daughters, Christine Leek Eldred and husband Timothy John Eldred of Cambridge, NY, Melanie Susan Vavruick and husband Joseph Charles Vavruick of Mayfield, NY, and Stephanie Ruth Weiss and husband Adam Jordan Weiss of Amsterdam, NY; a sister Joyce Kephart Leonard and husband James Russell Leonard of Trappe, MD; and five grandchildren Ethan James Eldred, Rozlynn Marie Eldred, Kaitlyn Rose Vavruick, Shawn Charles Weiss, and Ryan Alexander Weiss.

Jerry loved the outdoors and was full of life. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, tennis, playing guitar and singing. In tennis he had an ATP ranking and reached the Finals of a Staten Island ATP Tennis Tournament. Through hiking he became a “46er” and hiked and/or backpacked all 46 peaks over 4,000 ft in the Adirondack Mountains. Through skiing he traveled the US, and took his wife and family on many ski adventures. He also penned the weekly Snowsports Column, “Ski Trail Notes,” published in the Courier Observer from the mid-1970′s to the mid-2000′s.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association- Alz.org or your local church and charities of choice.

