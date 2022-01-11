Kelly J. Phelix, 51, native of Massena

Kelly J. Phelix, 51, of Massena, sadly passed away early Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from complications of COVID-19. (Source: WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Phelix, 51, sadly passed away early Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Kelly was born on October 4, 1970 in Massena, the daughter of the late Milford F. and Gloria J. (Fetterly) Phelix and attended schools in Massena. She worked for several years as a health care worker in private home care and nursing facilities.

Kelly attended Madrid Christian Fellowship Church and greatly enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music and dancing. She was a very talented person who had loved to do crafting, carving, and making her own furniture. Of all her hobbies and enjoyments, she cherished the time she was able to spend with grandchildren.

Kelly is survived by her children, Angel and Buddy LeaShomb of Norfolk; Sarah LaComb of Massena; and Jordan LaComb of Massena; her grandchildren, Kiara and Sagan; her grandpuppies, Lulu, Dallas, Hemi, Sage, Elouise; and her companion, Luke Ward.

She is also survived by her sisters, Tina Phelix, Kathy LaShomb, Mary Jo Hubbard, and Bobbie Jo Stowell; her brothers, Milford Jr., Ricky, and Justin Phelix and Gary (Barb) and Kevin Fetterly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Rose M. “Rosie” Lobdell on March 19, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online

