Leon R. “Stub” White, 75, of Russell

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Leon R. “Stub” White, age 75, of Russell, NY, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Leon was born on August 9, 1946 in Canton, NY to Edward and Arlene (Ashlaw) White. He graduated from Knox Memorial School in Russell in 1965. He then went on to graduate from Canton ATC in 1967.

Stub married Shirley Enslow on September 25, 1965. The couple have been married for 56 years. Stub worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Newton Falls Paper Mill for 36 years. He had previously worked at Harrisville Drykiln. He was an active outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling and grooming the trails. He also used to raise beef cattle, sheep and pigs for a while.

Surviving is his wife, Shirley; their three children, Amy and Charles Fuller, Sarah White and Robert and Stacy White; his mother, Arlene; a sister, Jenny and Jack Durham; four brothers, Ronnie and Marcia, Gary and Song, Brian and Anne and Steve and Debbie; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Katelynn, Jimmy, Trenton and Travis; three great grandchildren, Piper, Adalynn and Kimberlynn and a great grandson is on the way.

In keeping with Stub’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences and photo’s may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Leon’s memory to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

