Lights on the River accepting donations now

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon’s dazzling holiday event, Lights on the River may have already happened, but the group is already gearing up for 2022.

The organization is already accepting donations. You can learn more here.

In 2021, Lights on the River raised more than $20,000. The money helped fund 17 north country food pantries.

Makenzie Piatt sat down with Bob Santamoor to learn more about how the group entertains and helps the community. Click the video link above.

