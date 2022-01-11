Linda A. Richards, 76, of Potsdam

Linda A. Richards, 76, of Midtown Apartments passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 unexpectedly at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Richards, 76, of Midtown Apartments passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 unexpectedly at her home.

Linda was born on April 29, 1945 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Harold and Doris (Tracy) Kelly. She attended school in the Parishville area. Linda enjoyed spending time with her friends and never missed an episode of The Price Is Right, Wheel of Fortune or I Love Lucy. What brought her the most joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Linda could not be separated from her beloved cat Peaches and always enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley.

Linda is survived by her children, Rolland (Linda) Richards of Missouri, Neil Richards and fiancé Stepanie Scheirer of Hastings and Diane Richards of Watertown; eight grandchildren, Natasha (Tim), Serena Conely, Megen Richards, Corey Richards, Tiffany Richards, Katline Richards, Ashley Frate and Jazmin Richards; six great-grandchildren, Zakery, Sadie, Tristan, Carson, Rieley and Emma; a sister-in-law, Mavis Kelly of Salt Lake City; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by two brothers, David Kelly in infancy and Paul Kelly; a great-grandchild, Mckinnlee Richards.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 12:00 until time of service at 2:00 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville.

Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared with the family.

