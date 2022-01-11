New boat launch in Canton will make the water more accessible come summer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A first-of-its kind boat launch in the North Country will make canoeing and kayaking more accessible to people this summer.

A Board Safe ADA launch will be installed at Canton’s Taylor Park.

The project is spearheaded by Mark McKenna, coach and founder of Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey. A lot of the guys and gals who bang sleds on the ice in the winter will now be able navigate the Grasse River in summer. And it will be open to others as well.

“There’s more wounded veterans out there now, and disabled athletes, that are just looking to get out and have some fun, recreate and get out with their families,” said McKenna.

“More people can get out on the water. It’s a lot easier for kids, for adults, for anybody who’s disabled. It’s going to be fantastic for the whole community,” said Meghan Richardson, the Canton Village and Town Recreation Director.

There’s still fundraising happening for the project.

