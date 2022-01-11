Once again, explosive growth in COVID cases in north

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The number of COVID cases in the north country spiked again Tuesday.

For instance, St. Lawrence County reported 355 new cases. But the number of people hospitalized dropped from 31 to 27, (after increasing by 10 over the weekend), and there were no new deaths reported.

In all, St. Lawrence County has 2.036 active cases of COVID now, and 161 people have died from the virus.

Jefferson County reports 560 new positive cases. Mandatory isolations have increased by 192 to 2,428 but mandatory quarantines went up by just 11 to 1,099. Hospitalizations jumped by 8 for a total of 27 in the county.

Lewis County reported 92 new cases Tuesday, with 10 people hospitalized, (up one from Monday), and no new deaths reported - that number remains at 41. 296 people are in isolation.

