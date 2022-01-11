Paul F. Gotham, 72, of Winthrop

Mr. Gotham passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamesville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Paul F. Gotham, 72, a resident of 241 Sullivan Road, Winthrop and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Burial will be held in Pleasant Mound Cemetery in the spring.

Mr. Gotham passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamesville, NY.

Paul is survived by his four children, Jennifer Gotham, Watertown; Paul C. Gotham, Winthrop; Jake Gotham, Winthrop and Rosanne Gotham, Norwood; his three grandchildren, Joseph, Caleb and Alvin; a brother, Linton Gotham Jr., FL and a sister, Sally and Ed Morrow, Victor as well as his nieces and nephews.

Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, a brother Leroy Gotham Sr. and an infant sister, Connie Gotham.

Born in Potsdam, NY on April 1, 1949 to the late Linton and Myrtle Bush Gotham, Paul graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School. He worked as a mechanic and then enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division as a mechanic. Upon his return home from service, Paul became disabled, but loved to spend time outdoors, tinkering on cars, watch wrestling on t.v. and spending time with his family being his sarcastic self, smoking a cigar. Paul was known to many as “Uncle Paul” as he was loved and will be missed by his family, many friends and extended family members.

Memorial Donations in Paul’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

