Richard M. “Ricky” LaShomb, Jr., 37, of Massena

Richard M. “Ricky” LaShomb, Jr., 37, of Bishop Avenue, sadly and unexpectedly passed away Sunday evening (Source: funeral home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard M. “Ricky” LaShomb, Jr., 37, of Bishop Avenue, sadly and unexpectedly passed away Sunday evening at Massena Hospital.

Ricky was born on March 25, 1984 in Massena, the son of Richard M. LaShomb Sr. and the late Cheryl (Newcombe) LaPage and was a graduate of Massena High School. On August 27, 2005, he married Nicole L. Trimm in Louisville.

Ricky first worked for Seaway Timber for 11 years, before working at Alcoa for two years. Most recently he was a construction contractor with Cornerstone Services in Massena for the past 5 years. Ricky had a great love for the outdoors – hunting, fishing and snowmobiling were just some of his favorite pastimes. He also loved to play softball, broomball, and Cornhole. Ricky was also very committed to the communities that he lived in as a volunteer fireman. He was currently a member of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the Louisville Volunteer and Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Volunteer Fire Departments.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Nicole; his children, Destiny, Faith, Hope, and Charity LaShomb, all of Massena; his grandson, Cooper LaShomb; his father, Richard of Chase Mills; his stepfather, Calvin LaPage of Massena; his brother, Jason and Amanda Newcombe of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Cheryl LaPage on May 3, 2012.

Friends may call Thursday 5-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where members of Massena Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial prayer at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.