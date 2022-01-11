St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charges

TOWN OF BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County Legislator pleads guilty to charges stemming from a two-car crash.

Tuesday in the Town of Bombay Court in Franklin County, Tony Arquiett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, in satisfaction of all charges against him.

At sentencing he will get a six months suspended sentence, and either three years of probation, or what is called adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

His attorney, Ed Narrow, said Arquiett fully intends to continue serving on the St. Lawrence County legislature.

Arquiett had been charged with drunk driving, cocaine possession, and failure to keep right, after the December 4th, 2021 crash between his pickup and an oncoming pickup.

The couple in the other vehicle said they and their young son were all slightly hurt.

