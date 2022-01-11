Advertisement

St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charges

File photo of Tony Arquiett
File photo of Tony Arquiett(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County Legislator pleads guilty to charges stemming from a two-car crash.

Tuesday in the Town of Bombay Court in Franklin County, Tony Arquiett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, in satisfaction of all charges against him.

At sentencing he will get a six months suspended sentence, and either three years of probation, or what is called adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

His attorney, Ed Narrow, said Arquiett fully intends to continue serving on the St. Lawrence County legislature.

Arquiett had been charged with drunk driving, cocaine possession, and failure to keep right, after the December 4th, 2021 crash between his pickup and an oncoming pickup.

The couple in the other vehicle said they and their young son were all slightly hurt.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Some St. Lawrence County schools are already struggling with big COVID numbers. A mass testing...
Monday testing shows COVID cases in St. Lawrence County student population
An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.
Garage explodes in Town of Alexandria fire
In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.
Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire
There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns

Latest News

A first-of-its kind boat launch in the North Country will make canoeing and kayaking more...
New boat launch in Canton will make the water more accessible come summer
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Once again, explosive growth in COVID cases in north
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake to be home to a new product line, some say it’s a good thing for the area
A booster shot clinic at Jefferson Community College drew hundreds, creating a line out the...
State schedules another booster clinic for Jefferson County