State schedules another booster clinic for Jefferson County

A booster shot clinic at Jefferson Community College drew hundreds, creating a line out the...
A booster shot clinic at Jefferson Community College drew hundreds, creating a line out the door and wait times north of two hours. Many people decided to turn around.(wwny)
By Erin Bischoff and Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state has scheduled another walk-in booster clinic for Jefferson County, this coming Sunday.

That’s according to the Twitter feed of Jefferson County legislator Scott Gray, who has led the county’s effort to combat COVID-19.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 AM to 3 PM at Jefferson Community College.

In a tweet, Gray notes “this time they promise to staff it correctly.”

A state-run booster clinic in December was plagued by long lines after the state under-staffed the clinic.

