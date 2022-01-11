State schedules another booster clinic for Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state has scheduled another walk-in booster clinic for Jefferson County, this coming Sunday.

That’s according to the Twitter feed of Jefferson County legislator Scott Gray, who has led the county’s effort to combat COVID-19.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 AM to 3 PM at Jefferson Community College.

In a tweet, Gray notes “this time they promise to staff it correctly.”

A state-run booster clinic in December was plagued by long lines after the state under-staffed the clinic.

🚨A state operated walk in booster clinic is scheduled again and this time they promise to staff it correctly.🚨

Sunday January 16th

JCC (social distancing provided)

9 am to 3 pm@7NewsWatertown @wdtnews @newzjunky @InformNNY @ncpr @BrianDwyerTV — S Andrew Gray (@AndrewgrayS) January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.