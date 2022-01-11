Super cold today, with sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As expected, today’s temperatures will be bitter cold. Temperatures this morning will be below zero, and the wind chill could make it feel like -25 to -30.

Today’s high should only reach about 8 degrees.

The north country is under a wind chill warning. In St. Lawrence County, that warning lasts until 3 pm. For Jefferson and Lewis counties, the wind chill warning expires at 1 pm.

With the bitter cold, there will be sunshine throughout the north country. After today, we’ll see temperatures start to warm up, with highs for the next couple days reaching the low 30s.

