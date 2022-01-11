Terryl L. Chase, 78, of DeKalb Junction, died on January 9, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Terryl L. Chase, 78, of DeKalb Junction, died on January 9, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service May 14, 2022, 11:00 am at the East DeKalb Cemetery, DeKalb Junction, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.

Terryl is survived by her son, Ricky L. and his wife Kristie Chase of Ellsinore, Missouri, daughters, Bonnie and her husband Stuart Law of Hermon, Teresa and her husband Jim Clary of Russell, grandchildren, Heather Chase, Ethan and his wife Makenzie Chase, Josie Chase, Wyatt Chase, Erin Escablos, and Christopher Clary, several nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Bishop.

Terryl was born on July 15,1943 in Potsdam, to the late, Lindon and Allison Smith Bishop. She graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1962. She married Lyle Chase on September 27, 1962 at her mother’s home, he died in 1986.

Terryl was a cleaner at St. Lawrence University until her retirement in 2005. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department.

Terryl enjoyed reading, knitting mittens, listening to Willy’s Roadhouse and scratch tickets. She loved the sunshine and her cats.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ogdensburg SPCA.

